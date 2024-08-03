Tropical Storm Debby is approaching Florida

The National Hurricane Center issued a fresh bulletin Saturday that warned a tropical storm, Debby, was approaching parts of the Florida Keys across the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather had been moving in an eastward direction just north of the Cuban capital, Havana, and was slightly more than 100 miles away from Key West.

Maximum winds were sustained at around 40 mph, the bulletin said, and the storm was moving at around 15 mph.

All points on the Florida Keys west of Seven Mile Bridge were put under a Tropical Storm Warning, along with much of the state's west coast — from close to Gainesville as far south as the Everglades.

Such warnings indicate the NHC expects tropical storm conditions could appear in those regions by very late Sunday night.

A Hurricane Watch is also now in effect farther to the north, on a roughly 200-mile stretch of the panhandle from Indian Pass down to Yankeetown, with the worst conditions expected to hit the coastline early Monday.

Storm surges also were expected along large parts of Florida's west coast, and up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some parts of the state and across the southeastern U.S. over the next several days.

The NHC said winds would slowly strengthen in the coming hours, and that larger wave swells in the coming days could also lead to "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

The governors of Florida and Georgia declared states emergency in preparation on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Debby is the fourth named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris formed in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 NPR