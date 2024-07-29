Tiny Desk Premiere: Shae Universe

I just happened to be looking out of the office window when British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Shae Universe first pulled up outside of NPR HQ, just in time to see her take it all in. It was evidently a surreal moment for her as an up-and-coming artist, but once she began to fill the room up with her unique and stunning voice, it was clear that she had arrived — not just at the Tiny Desk, but effervescently onto America’s R&B and soul scene.

“This moment right here is not just one for British culture and R&B, this is for the independent artists, this is for the self-managed artists, this is for the darker-skinned Black women, this is for the shy ones with undeniable gifts, this is for the slow-burners,” Universe says in her set. Performing selections from her most recent album, Love’s Letter, Universe takes us on a journey of love in this concert in all forms: lust, romance and self-love. On “You Lose” she also takes a moment to pay homage to her early days as the pioneer of the U.K. subgenre R&Drill, where we hear her flex not only her smooth vocals but her bars with admirable precision. Universe closes out the show with “More Than Enough,” a gospel-infused ballad. It was beautiful witnessing her sing these affirmations for herself, and made me so excited for those who will discover her for the first time through this concert. Prepare yourself.

SET LIST

“OOTW”

“Summertime”

“LOML”

“Warzone”

“Passenger Princess”

“What's Luv?”

“You Lose”

“More Than Enough”



MUSICIANS

Shae Universe: lead vocals

Isaac Oshuntola: bass

John Monk: guitar

Brandon Stennett: drums

Ronnie Heard: sax

Veritus Miller: keys

Kaylla Samuel: vocals

Auriana Chisholm: vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editor: Maia Stern

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Audio Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

