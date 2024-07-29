© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Julia Holter on her latest album, 'Something in the Room She Moves'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
There are things about Julia Holter’s music that you may not understand.

Her lyrics can be cryptic, evading attempts to decipher them. Her song structure is experimental and unpredictable. Instead of trying to intellectualize Holter’s music, perhaps the trick is simply to feel it.

Something in the Room She Moves is the latest album from the Los Angeles-based musician, and in this session, Holter talks about how she tries to create moods in her music, how the album is a physical experience, and the way she focused on capturing a childlike playfulness inspired by her infant daughter.

You will also hear her play songs live in performances recorded at Webster Hall in New York City.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.