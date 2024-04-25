© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Dan Boeckner on his solo debut album, 'Boeckner!'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
Dan Boeckner
Alison Green
/
Courtesy of the artist
Dan Boeckner

Dan Boeckner's debut solo album, Boeckner!, is stylized with an exclamation point — almost like he's bursting onstage and you're meeting him for the very first time.

But there's a good chance that you've heard Boeckner's music before — the Canadian musician has been in a lot of bands. He's perhaps best known as the frontman of Wolf Parade, but also a part of Handsome Furs, The Operators and Divine Fits.

In today's session, Boeckner reflects on why he's started so many musical outfits over the years, why he wanted to release a solo album now, and how this album is a culmination of everything he's done so far.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

