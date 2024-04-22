Analysis of Human Remains Reveals No Evidence of Foul Play

On Tuesday, March 12, members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Narrumson Road, where work had just begun on a foundation for a new home. The scene was subsequently secured, and over the following days, soil at the site was examined and skeletal remains uncovered and preserved for analysis.

The analysis of the remains, performed by an anthropologist with the New Jersey State Police Forensic Anthropology Unit, revealed that the bones belonged to multiple individuals. While the precise age of the remains cannot be quickly determined with a high degree of accuracy, it is strongly believed that they are of an advanced age.

Additional information about this matter will be released as it becomes available.