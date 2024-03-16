At least 3 people dead in Pennsylvania suburb shootings, suspect sought

Updated March 16, 2024 at 1:19 PM ET

At least three people were killed in shootings in Falls Township, a Pennsylvania suburb near Trenton, N.J., on Saturday morning. A manhunt is currently underway.

The shootings took place Saturday morning in two sections of Falls Township, according to Jeff Dence, the chairman of the town's board of supervisors.

Dence told NPR that several people were shot and described the shootings as "domestic related."

He added that authorities believe the suspect stole a car in Falls Township and fled to Trenton, where he has barricaded himself in a house with hostages.

Authorities described the suspect as a 26-year-old male who has ties to Trenton and Bucks County, Pa.

On Saturday morning, Falls Township Police issued a shelter-in-place order and advised residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows." Authorities also asked travelers to avoid visiting the township for the time being.

As of 1 p.m. local time, the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Trenton police investigate carjacking that may be related to the shootings

The Trenton Police Department said it is investigating a carjacking that may be connected to the shootings in Falls Township.

"We're working in conjunction with the FBI, New Jersey State Police and Falls Township," Trenton police detective Lt. Lisette Rios said in a statement.

Trenton police did not immediately respond to NPR's questions about the suspect possibly being in Trenton.

Falls Township is located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Trenton. It is also near Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pa. Sesame Place announcedit will be closed on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro saidon social media that he has directed state police to coordinate with local law enforcement.

I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.



For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

