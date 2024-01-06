Weekend storm ends snow drought in parts of Northeast, with a bigger storm on the way

Updated January 7, 2024 at 7:14 AM ET

A winter storm bore down on parts of the Northeast U.S. on Saturday, as New England braced for the next brunt of the snow on Sunday. It's just a preview of what's forecast to be an even stronger and wider storm in the coming days, with the potential to bring snowfall not seen in years to several cities in the region.

Record snow in central Pennsylvania

Central Pennsylvania, which was due for the state's highest amount of snowfall into Saturday evening, ended a record 346-day snow drought by the afternoon. The town of Hollidaysburg, between Pittsburgh and State College, had recorded the most snowfall in the past 24 hours at 7.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous travel conditions were affecting much of the region, said a NWS afternoon advisory, widely congesting roads. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged the public to postpone unnecessary travel.

The steady snow showers across the state were expected to quickly taper off on Saturday night. Sunday could see lingering snow.

Onshore winds in the Mid-Atlantic region are likely to produce minor flooding on Sunday morning.

Heavy snow hits Northeast on Sunday

As the snow shifts northeast through Sunday afternoon, the Appalachian Mountains, the interior Northeast and New England could see up to a foot of snow in several areas, the NWS said in a Saturday night advisory. The slopes of the Berkshires, Worcester Hills, and portions of northeast Massachusetts may get as much as 15 inches.

The addition of gusty winds to heavy snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will rapidly blanket area roads with snow and create limited visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Forecasters expect power outages and tree damage, especially in southern New England.

Greater Boston could see between 6 and 8 inches. The city's last biggest snow storm was in late February 2022, when 8 inches fell.

Up to five inches could fall in Bridgeport, Conn., where Mayor Joe Ganim advised residents to stay home for the next couple of days.

"This is our biggest anticipated storm in two years," he said during a Saturday evening press conference.

Several cities are implementing parking bans to allow snow plows and first responders road access.

A bigger storm could soon strike the Midwest and Northeast

After a Monday lull, another major storm expected on Tuesday and Wednesday threatens snow, ice, rain, flooding and strong winds, the NWS said.

Parts of the Plains and the Midwest could see blizzard conditions starting Monday night before the storm moves to the Northeast through Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.