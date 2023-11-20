Cherry Glazerr - Bad Habit

It’s been four years since Cherry Glazerr's third album "Stuffed and Ready," but Clementine Creevy has been in no rush. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” she says. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit.”

Cherry Glazerr has been on the road more often than not since Creevy was still in high school, and when the pandemic hit, she immersed herself in a static existence she’d been deprived of. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them,” she says. Creevy describes Cherry Glazerr’s ambitious new album, "I Don’t Want You Anymore," as some of her most personal, raw music to date, a collection of songs that elaborate on this period of self-reckoning.

It’s the first she’s co-produced (with Yves Rothman) since Cherry Glazerr’s garage rock debut, "Haxel Princess," released nearly a decade ago when Creevy was a teenager. That album made Cherry Glazerr a Los Angeles mainstay act, and its follow up, 2017’s "Apocalipstick," put her on the national map.

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

https://www.cherryglazerr.com/