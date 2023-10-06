A concert film of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is coming to theaters

The Beyhive will be getting in formation once again, as a concert film of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is coming to theaters.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be in theaters on Dec. 1 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More international dates will be listed later,according tothe film's distributor, AMC Theatres Distribution.

It "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri," AMC said in a Monday release. "It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

The trailer shows moments from her performances, as well as documentary-style footage of the singer with her dancers, husband Jay-Z, and children — including her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who joined her onstage for a dance number during several dates of the tour.

Reaction to news of the movie was quick and enthusiastic, as fans have been asking for yet-to-be-released music videos to accompany the album, after Beyoncé released a teaserwith her in different looks shortly after the album came out in July 2022.

She posted the trailer for the film to her Instagram with the caption, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply," a lyric from one of the album's songs, "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND."

"[Renaissance]: A Film by Beyoncé tickets have been acquired," one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé tickets have been acquired pic.twitter.com/qDks1L0osd — paul (@paulswhtn) October 2, 2023

"This Beyoncé movie about to be a concert if yall expect the audience to be quiet, wait until it hits a streaming service," another user said.

This Beyoncé movie about to be a concert 😆 if yall expect the audience to be quiet, wait until it hits a streaming service #RENAISSANCEFilm pic.twitter.com/jGJpTKTG7L — ɮɛռ’ɛ (@IAmBen_E) October 2, 2023

"IDC IF IT'S ACT I OR ACT II IM JUST HAPPY THAT WE ARE GETTING THIS RENAISSANCE CONCERT FILM AAAH SHE DID THIS FOR ME," another user said. (Promotion and merchandise for the Renaissance album and tour has been accompanied by the words "act i," leading many fans to believe there could be more music coming soon from the star.)

IDC IF IT'S ACT I OR ACT II IM JUST HAPPY THAT WE ARE GETTING THIS RENAISSANCE CONCERT FILM AAAH SHE DID THIS FOR ME pic.twitter.com/UE27Uxghn3 — pri⁷ (@cuffitpri) October 2, 2023

Beyoncé performed 56 times in 39 cities for the tour, which sold more than 2.7 million tickets. In total, it earned$579 million, which has made history as the highest-grossing tour by a female artist and the seventh highest-grossing tour of all time.

Tickets start at $22 and have already gone on sale, AMC said. The movie will also show at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex locations across North America.

Back in August, AMC also announced a concert film of Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Presale revenues have surpassed $100 million for that movie, the company said.

It has not publicly released presale amounts for the Renaissance film, an AMC spokesperson told NPR.

