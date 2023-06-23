© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Decades after leaving Côte d'Ivoire, Peter One is finally enjoying his second act

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT

If you had gone to see our guest today in West Africa back in the late '80s, you would have been one of hundreds, or maybe thousands in a huge crowd. Peter One had built a fanbase with his 1985 debut album with fellow Ivory Coast musician Jess Sah Bi called Our Garden Needs its Flowers.

And then, Peter One left it all behind to move to America. His plan was to pursue a music career in the U.S., and even though he ended up in Nashville, there were some setbacks. He worked as a nurse for years before his music was finally rediscovered. Now, Peter One has finally released his first album since that 1985 debut; it's called Come Back To Me.

In this session, Peter One joins World Cafe to talk about the long road to his second act, plus a performance recorded in front of a live audience in Philly.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, is the host and writer of NPR's daily nationally-syndicated music interview and discovery program World Cafe. She has interviewed artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Questlove and Brandi Carlile, and was a 2022 keynote lecturer on the topic of Folk Music and music discovery at the Chautauqua Institution.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.