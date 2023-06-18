© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Bette LaVette's new album is brimming with soulful confidence

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ryan BenkD. Parvaz
Published June 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to soul singer Bettye LaVette about her new album, "LaVette!" and her years of performing on the club circuit.

Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Ryan Benk
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.