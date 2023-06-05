Abraham Alexander - Déjà Vu (ft. Mavis Staples)

Abraham Alexander is a singer and songwriter from Athens, Greece. He was born to Nigerian immigrant parents who moved to Fort Worth TX at age 11 to escape racism and poverty. His music reveals his vulnerability through heartfelt storytelling. A mixture of Soul, Rock, and Blues, Abraham’s music seamlessly passes through genres and time periods.

https://www.abrahamalexander.com/

Abraham Alexander - Deja Vu feat Mavis Staples.mp3 Listen • 3:18

