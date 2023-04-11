Lasse Wellander, longtime ABBA guitarist, has died at 70

Updated April 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM ET

A key contributor to Abba has died.

Lasse Wellander was the group's lead guitarist on some of the group's biggest hits in the 1970s and 80s, including "Knowing Me Knowing You," "Slipping Through My Fingers" and "Eagle."

In a statement posted on their Instagram page, the Abba band members - Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Björn Ulvaeus - said Wellander played "an integral role in the Abba story. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten."

Wellander was born in 1952 in the small Swedish town of Skrekarhyttan. He started playing guitar after watching The Beatles perform on television in 1963.

Before joining Abba, Wellander played in a rock-blues band called Nature that toured with the Swedish singer-songwriter Ted Gärdestad. That's when he met Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, the two male members of Abba.

Wellander played guitar on eight Abba studio albums and was a featured performer in the group's live concerts. His first recording session with the group was in 1974, when he played guitar on "Intermezzo No.1'' and "Crazy World."

After Abba split up in the early 80s, Wellander became a solo artist producing and recording his own music. But he kept close ties with Abba after their breakup. He performed on the soundtrack of the two Mamma Mia! movie musicals, and contributed to Abba's 2021 comeback album. "Voyage."

Wellander died Friday of cancer. He was 70 years old.

Miranda Kennedy edited this story. contributed to this story

