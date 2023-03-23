Watch: WXPN's Black Opry Residency culminates in a live performance showcase

WXPN's Black Opry Residency supports and spotlights up-and-coming Black performers who make original music under the Americana umbrella, with roots in country, bluegrass, folk, blues, gospel, rock and singer-songwriter styles. About 100 applicants were received, and the five residents were chosen by a selection committee based on the excellence of their songwriting craft, lyrics and production, as well as consideration for the point at which they are at in their careers. Some are based in Nashville but rooted elsewhere (The Kentucky Gentlemen, and Texas native Tylar Bryant); others hail from the Northeast (Boston's Grace Givertz, Hudson Valley' Denitia); one is Philadelphia (Samantha Rise).

Spearheaded by WXPN and The Black Opry, and supported with a grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, the Black Opry Residency brought the artists to Philadelphia for a week of creative co-collaborating, workshopping and, ultimately, performing, showcasing their work through a capstone project performance this Friday, March 24.

Watch live starting at 8 p.m. ET via NPR Live Sessions above.

