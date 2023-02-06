Photos: A devastating earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Updated February 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM ET

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. At least 2,800 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Rescue workers search for people who are trapped in collapsed buildings. The area has also felt at least 55 major aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Visit our liveblog for the latest updates.

Remi Banet / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Sanliurfa, Turkey on Monday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Aleppo's ancient citadel is damaged following a deadly earthquake that shook Syria and Turkey.

Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Search teams and residents look for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, following an earthquake in the town of Sarmada in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People evacuate their homes following a deadly earthquake that shook Syria at dawn in Aleppo's Salaheddine district.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian rescue teams look for survivors under the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the government-controlled central Syrian city of Hama on Monday. The earthquake hit Turkey and Syria killing hundreds of people as they slept, leveling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Monday.

Mahmut Bozarsan / AP / AP Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties have been reported.

Ilyas Akengin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man covers his face as people search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

Ilyas Akengin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents retrieve a child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, Syria.

Rami al Sayed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents stand in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, Syria.

/ Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance via Getty Images / Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance via Getty Images Syrian civilians and members of the White Helmets conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble of a collapsed building.