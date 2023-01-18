Director Bruce Gowers has died but his work will always be remembered

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Bruce Gowers died this past weekend, but his work will always be remembered. He directed live award shows, presidential inaugurations and music specials. But this is what helped him launch his career.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY")

QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?

MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.