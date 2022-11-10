© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ezra Collective: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST

The day before the Ezra Collective's Tiny Desk concert, the band members practiced for hours at a nearby community music space and the next morning, they walked in the door giddy and ready to go. The warm-up was good, but once we started to record, a crazy intensity and energy spilled out into the room. They were fierce and fun and all of their solos were on fire.

The band makes amazing jazz music and mixes it with a fusion of other genres like Afrobeat, hip-hop and grime. The London-based group was supposed to play this Tiny Desk concert in 2020, but then, as bandleader and phenom drummer Femi Koleoso put it, "the world collapsed." Here it is now, rockin' hard with the highest level of musicianship and technique.

Before coming to NPR, Koleoso had just finished a world tour with the group Gorillaz. He met up with his bandmates in Washington, D.C., to play this concert and kick off promotion for the band's newly released sophomore album, Where I'm Meant To Be. He explained on Instagram that he loves the album title because it's vague and specific at the same time, just like his band, a multifaceted complement of contrasting attributes. The first two songs in this set are from that new album while the last, "Chapter 7," is from the group's 2016 EP. Throughout the set, watch how keyboard player Joe Armon-Jones barely stays on his seat and hear how the audience couldn't keep quiet. After the concert, the spirit of the music lingered for a long time and the day ended with pictures, hugs and plenty of smiles.

SET LIST

  • "Victory Dance"

  • "Welcome To My World"

  • "Chapter 7" 

    • MUSICIANS

  • Femi Koleoso: drums

  • TJ Koleoso: bass

  • Joe Armon-Jones: keys

  • James Mollison: saxophone

  • Ife Ogunjobi: trumpet

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Suraya Mohamed

  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel 

  • Audio Assistant: Andie Huether

  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton

  • Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Teresa Xie

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags
    NPR MusicNPR News
    Suraya Mohamed
    Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.