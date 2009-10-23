© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Remembering The Great Depression's Sunny Side

By Sam Sanders
Published October 23, 2009 at 12:10 AM EDT

It's impossible to think about our current "Great Recession" without flashing back to America's Great Depression of the 1930s. We might only remember images of people waiting in bread lines and being served in soup kitchens. But some folks — and businesses — managed to find themselves "On The Sunny Side Of The Street" during the Depression.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of "Black Tuesday," Oct. 29, 1929, which is considered the climax of the stock market crash that preceded the Depression, and a day that changed America's economic history.

Here's a rundown of a few of the winners, music and food of the 1930s, evidence that for some, "Life Was Just A Bowl of Cherries" during that economic downturn.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR. In the show, Sanders engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to gain the kind of understanding about news and popular culture that can only be reached through conversation. The podcast releases two episodes each week: a "deep dive" interview on Tuesdays, as well as a Friday wrap of the week's news.