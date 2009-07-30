Legends Remember 50 Years Of Newport Folk

George Wein co-founded the Newport Folk Festival half a century ago. Since then, the festival has grown along with the definition of folk music itself.

On the eve of this year's Folk Festival 50, Wein celebrates the festival's golden anniversary along with music legends who have performed at Newport, and Josh Ritter, who'll perform in 2009.

Have you attended the Newport Folk Festival? Share your memories with us.

Guests:

George Wein, promoter for George Wein's Folk Festival 50

Doc Watson, singer and guitarist

Tom Paxton, folk singer

Mavis Staples, singer. She performed at the Newport Folk Festival with her family band, The Staple Singers

Ramblin' Jack Elliott, guitarist and singer

Josh Ritter, musician. He's performing at the Newport Folk Festival on the main stage for the first time in 2009.

