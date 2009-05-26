Sonia Sotomayor Tapped To Serve On High Court

President Obama has named Sonia Sotomayor as his choice to serve on the Supreme Court and succeed Justice David Souter, who will soon retire. If confirmed by the Senate, Sotomayor will become the first Hispanic and only the third woman appointed to the high court.

Political scientist Angelo Falcon explains the significance of Sotomayor's nomination and any potential challenges to her confirmation.

