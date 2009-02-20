A Week At Full Speed For Obama

Barack Obama is wrapping up perhaps the most active week of his presidency thus far. Just days ago he signed into law the contentious $787 billion economic stimulus package, aimed at fixing the nation's deep financial woes. The act was followed by the unveiling of a $75 billion plan to curb growing home foreclosures.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, offers more on the week's developments. Meeks, who represents the Jamaica, Queens, borough in Congress, is a member of both the House Financial Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.