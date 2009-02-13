Indiana Becomes Face Of Wounded Workforce

Elkhart, Ind., took center stage this week as the backdrop for President Barack Obama's pitch at winning over Congress with his economic stimulus package. The Indiana town has the nation's highest jobless rate, a whopping 15 percent.

Rep. Mark Souder, a Republican, represents Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, which borders Elkhart. Souder talks about rebuilding Indiana's workforce and explains why, although his community is among the hardest hit by the looming economic crisis, he voted against President Obama's original stimulus bill.

