A star-studded concert kicks off official inaugural festivities Sunday afternoon. "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration," features a lineup of performers including Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Herbie Hancock, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and many more.

NPR's Allison Keyes talks to the early arrivals and reports back to host Liane Hansen from the scene.

