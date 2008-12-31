Carbon/Silicon: Punk Veterans Embrace the Web

Old friends Mick Jones, the former lead guitarist of The Clash, and Tony James, once of the Billy Idol-fronted Generation X, teamed up a few years in a collaboration that became a band called Carbon/Silicon.

James and Jones began making their songs available on their Web site as free downloads in the summer of 2004, and encouraged their fans to record them when they played live and pass those around as well.

In January 2008, Carbon/Silicon put out its first full-length CD, called The Last Post, but they pledge to keep giving songs away on the Internet as well.

This interview first aired on Jan. 29, 2008; see story page below.

