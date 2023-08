National homicide rates have remained relatively stable in recent years, with the exception of one group: black teenaged boys. A new report by Northeastern University shows that the number of homicides involving black male juveniles rose by 31 percent between 2002 and 2007.

Criminology professor James Alan Fox authored the study and explains why the numbers are so high.

