An alleged plot by two white supremacists to kill Sen. Barack Obama, and scores of other African-Americans, stirs concern among the presidential candidate's supporters and his critics.

Former skinhead TJ Leyden and NPR correspondent Dina Temple Raston discuss the plot and the prevalence of active white supremacist groups in the U.S.

