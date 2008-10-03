Music On The Mind: Oliver Sacks' 'Musicophilia'

Ever wonder how a song gets stuck in your head? Neurologist Oliver Sacks explains this and other mind-music mysteries in Musicophilia, a collection of essays detailing the 20-30 neural networks that allow us to decipher pitch from melody, and cacophony from chorus.

Sacks is a professor of neurology and psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center and the author 10 books, including of Awakenings and The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 17, 2007.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.