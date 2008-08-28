Obama Rewrites History, Clinches Nomination

History was made last night when the Democratic Party nominated Illinois Sen. Barack Obama as its candidate for president of the United States. He's the first African-American presidential nominee of a major party.

Both newly tapped vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, the senior senator from Delaware, and former President Bill Clinton took to the Pepsi Center stage to rally behind Obama and encourage other Democrats to do the same.

But perhaps the more emotional high point came earlier yesterday as Sen. Senator Hillary Clinton set aside months of political rivalry and motioned to have Obama declared the Democratic nominee by acclamation.

Host Michel Martin checks in with guest host Cheryl Corley to offer analysis from the convention in Denver.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.