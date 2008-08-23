Why Biden Might Not Be A Totally Safe Choice

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama has chosen Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware as his vice presidential running mate. Joe Biden, 65, brings extensive experience to the Democratic ticket, but he also comes with potential baggage. Senior Washington editor Ron Elving tells Jacki Lyden why a vice presidential candidate must avoid coming on "too strong." He also analyzes the latest Republican ads attacking Obama's choice.

