Mentor Reflects on Tubbs Jones' Life, Sudden Loss

Ohio Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a Democrat, died yesterday after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by an aneurysm. Tubbs Jones was the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Ohio, and the first to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means committee.

Tubbs Jones' mentor, former Ohio Congressman Louis Stokes, reflects on the lawmaker's life and the significance of her loss.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.