Commentator Leroy Sievers died over the weekend at his home outside Washington, D.C. He was 53. As a television journalist, he covered wars in Iraq, Central America, Somalia and Kosovo. After he was diagnosed with cancer, Sievers began writing his daily blog, "My Cancer," at NPR.org. Through selections of past commentaries, Sievers says goodbye in his own words.

