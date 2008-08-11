Sam Phillips Says Everything With 'Anything'

For the first time in her 20-year career, singer-songwriter Sam Phillips goes it alone on the curiously titled Don't Do Anything. Having taken on multiple styles, Phillips has seemed most comfortable as a woman with an acoustic guitar ever since 2001's Fan Dance. In a session with host David Dye, Phillips displays her songwriting prowess with just that, accompanied only violinist and guitarist Erik Gorfain.

Don't Do Anything seems prime for lyrical investigation: It's her first album since her divorce from husband and longtime producer T-Bone Burnett. Still, she manages to convey a universal message of strength and vulnerability through varied perspectives and clever lyrics.

This segment originally aired on July 23, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN