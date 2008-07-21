© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Few Details Emerge From Obama's Iraq Visit

Published July 21, 2008 at 1:00 PM EDT

The presumed Democratic presidential nominee met Monday with Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and senior U.S. and Iraqi officials in Iraq. But Sudarsan Raghavan, the Washington Post's Baghdad bureau chief, says Obama reporters with no details of his discussions.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government seems to be back-tracking from Maliki's comments in an interview supporting Obama's 16-month projected timeline for withdrawing U.S. troops.

