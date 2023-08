A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court is expected to seek an arrest warrant Monday charging Sudan's president with orchestrating violence in the western region of Darfur. Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have died in the violence since 2003.

Deborah Amos talks with Jennie Matthew, a reporter with Agence France-Presse, about the proceedings.

