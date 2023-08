While most know Zooey Deschanel from her work in projects such as Almost Famous and Weeds, the actress is now making a bid at a music career.

Deschanel is collaborating with M. Ward under the moniker She & Him, and their debut album Volume One was recently released on Merge Records. The duo will start their tour later this month.

This interview was originally broadcast on Mar. 27, 2008.

