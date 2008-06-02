Replay Smoosh Raises the Lights with 'Dark Shine'

RACHEL MARTIN, host:

I need some money. You got any money?

MIKE PESCA, host:

Yeah, I've got a couple chain - loose change.

MARTIN: Loose change? Good. I just need one quarter.

PESCA: All right, I got that. I'm going to dig. I've got to dig for it. Here.

MARTIN: Oh, you really do. Oh, good.

PESCA: What do you mean, really?

(Soundbite of laughter)

PESCA: Yes, of course. Here.

(Soundbite of coin clinking on table)

PESCA: Here you go.

MARTIN: OK, I'm in the mood for some music. All we need is this quarter. This one 25-cent piece is...

PESCA: Which state is on the other side? Or is it an eagle?

MARTIN: I'm looking.

PESCA: I'm hoping - it would be cool if...

MARTIN: Delaware, the first state.

PESCA: Ooh, really?

MARTIN: And this is our key to some awesome tune-age, courtesy of the BPP Jukebox. I'm in the mood for a little Smoosh action. This group, this trio, 11, 14 and 16 years old, they came in and played in the BPP office and here they are playing their song "Dark Shine" live from our own BPP world. Thanks for the quarter, Mike.

PESCA: You got it.

MARTIN: Let's get it going.

(Soundbite of jukebox)

(Soundbite of song "Dark Shine")

SMOOSH (Singing): And if you want it, I hope it's easy, You can try, and when you figure out...

And if you want it, I hope it's easy, You can try, and when you figure out That there's no easy way out. You know what to say, you try and you're waiting.

Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh, ah, ah.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy. You know what to say, you try and you're waiting.

Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh, ah, ah.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy. You know what to say, when you try and you're waiting.

If you call me on this, I'm right, I'm righter (ph). If you call me on this, I'm right, I'm righter. If you call me on this, I'm right, I'm righter. If you call me on this, I'm right, I'm righter.

Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh. Ooh, ooh, ah, ah.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy (there's no easy way out). And if you want it, I hope it's easy (there's no easy way out). And if you want it, I hope it's easy (there's no easy way out).

Out.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you got it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy.

Ah, ah. Ah, ah (ooh, ooh, ooh). Oh, ooh, oh, oh...

MARTIN: That's Smoosh, playing their song, "Dark Shine," live from the BPP. And that does it for this hour of the Bryant Park Project. We don't go away online, npr.org/bryantpark. I'm Rachel Martin.

PESCA: And I am Mike Pesca. This is the Bryant Park Project from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

