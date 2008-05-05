Bowerbirds Rock the 'BPP' Jukebox

MIKE PESCA, host:

Well, tomorrow - well, where are we now? Jukebox?

RACHEL MARTIN, host:

We're going to North Carolina!

PESCA: All right. Tomorrow they get their chance, the North Carolinians do, the chance to cast their ballots in the state's presidential primary, but we've cast our vote for best North Carolina trio featuring at least two members who live in an Airstream trailer.

Back in February, we had Bowerbirds in the BPP Studio, and in honor of the primary in their home state, we'll drop a quarter in the BPP Jukebox and take a listen to their song, "In Our Talons."

(Soundbite of jukebox)

Mr. PHIL MOORE (Lead Singer, The Bowerbirds): One, two, one, two, three...

(Soundbite of song "In Our Talons")

THE BOWERBIRDS: (Singing) And the warblers sing, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet. And the sparrows sing, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet. Through the wheels, through the wheels on the interstate, And hears no refrain.

And the beetle creeps, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet, On the crippled trees, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet. And they look down to where the soil must have been, Wondering...

And no, you're not alone. No, my cousins, you're not alone. You're in our talons now, and we're never letting go.

And the branches bend, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet, To the growing sea, Deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet-deet. And they ask, and they ask it to spread their seeds, For they know they're drowning.

And no, you're not alone. No, my cousins, you're not alone. You're in our talons now, and we're never letting go.

You're in our headlights, frozen, And no, we're not stopping. You may not believe...

PESCA: And that's the Bowerbirds playing "In Our Talons" live on the BPP.

MARTIN: And you know what? That does it for this hour of the BPP, but we don't go away online. We're there online, npr.org/bryantpark. I'm Rachel Martin.

PESCA: And I'm Mike Pesca. This is the Bryant Park Project from NPR News.

(Soundbite of song "In Our Talons")

THE BOWERBIRDS: (Singing) We're only human, This, at least, we've learned... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

