'BPP' Jukebox: Peter, Bjorn and John Soloist

So we here at the BPP, we're forward-thinkers, trailblazers, early-adopters, ahead-of-the-curvers...

Cliche-spewers. But do you think - can you think of an example of this back-patting, you know, something that would justify all this ahead-of-the-curve-ness?

MARTIN: Let me think. Funny you should ask, because, in fact, I do. Earlier this month, Peter Moren of the band Peter, Bjorn and John, you, of course, know them from their song "Young Folks."

PESCA: Don't assume what I know.

MARTIN: OK, fine, you don't know. You don't know it at all. Well, he released his first solo album. It's called "The Last Tycoon."

PESCA: Echoes of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

MARTIN: Precisely. Anyway, he just put out his solo album this month, but way back in November, we had Peter in the BPP studios for a little solo acoustic performance.

PESCA: Now, let's clarify something. You're saying that we're responsible for giving Peter the courage to break away from Bjorn and John and to play on his own. Did he do an untested new solo song for us?

MARTIN: No, no, he played a track from "Writer's Block."

PESCA: OK, you know, this - everything we've been saying to each other, I think it's imbued with lies and misdirection, and I don't know if I can trust it.

MARTIN: It's Jacob's fault. Regardless, listen up, BPP universe, because it's time to crack open the BPP Jukebox. Here's Peter Moren playing "Object of My Affection." Gimme that quarter.

Mr. PETER MOREN: (Singing) I remember when, when I first moved here a long time ago. Because I heard some song I used to hear back then, a long time ago. And I remember when even further back in another town, Because I saw something written that I used to say back then.

How to comprehend? And the question is, was I more alive then than I am now? I happily have to disagree. I laugh more often now. I cry more often now. I am more me.

But of course, some days I sly around and hardly exist And count to the part what I'm eating from my hands on my wrist. Because flesh is flesh, Flesh is flesh is flesh.

The difference is thin. But life's certainability will bring your life into me as I breathe it in. It tells me here you are and we are here. And you still can make sense if you show up And present and honest face instead of that grin.

And the question is, was I more alive then than I am now? I happily have to disagree. I laugh more often now. I cry more often now. I am more me.

And the other day, this new friend of mine said something to me. Just because something starts differently, doesn't mean it's worth less. And I soaked it in, How I soaked it in, How I soaked it in.

And yes, it's to prove how right he was, then you came. So I'm going to give, Yes, I'm going to give, I'm going to give you a try. So I'm going to give, Yes, I'm going to give, I'm going to give you a try.

And the question is, was I more alive then than I am now? I happily have to disagree. I laugh more often now. I cry more often now. I am more me. Am more me.

MARTIN: And that was Peter Moren of the band Peter, Bjorn and John, playing "Object of my Affection." You're the object of my affection, Mike.

PESCA: Well, thank you so much. Unfortunately, I have to leave it there. That is it for the hour of the BPP. We're always online because they don't shut the Internet off. That's at npr.org/bryantpark. I'm Mike Pesca.

MARTIN: And I'm Rachel Martin. And this the Bryant Park Project from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

