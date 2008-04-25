Replay: Smoosh Lights Up 'Dark Shine'

RACHEL MARTIN, host:

The band "Smoosh" stopped by the BPP studios this week for Take Your Daughters And Sons To Work Day, and to mark the day we decided to have someone's else's kids to the BPP. These three sisters of the Seattle band, Smoosh. Ozzie, the lead singer and keyboard player is 16, Chloe the drummer, 14, and their new bass player is little sister Maia, who is only 11 years old but she rocks. Here they are performing their song, "Darkshine."

(Soundbite of song "Darkshine")

SMOOSH: (Singing) And if you want it, I hope it's easy. You can try it, when you figure out. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. You can try it, when you figure out.

That there's no easy way out. you know what to say, when you try and you're waiting. Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, aaah. And if you want it, I hope it's easy.

You know what to say, when you try and you're waiting. Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, aaah. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. You know what to say, when you try and you're waiting.

And if you call me on this, I'm right here, I'm right here. And if you call me on this, I'm right here, I'm right here. And if you call me on this, I'm right here, I'm right here. And if you call me on this, I'm right here, I'm right here

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, aaah. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. There's no easy way out.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy.There's no easy way out. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. There's no easy way out, out.

And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you got it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy. And if you want it, I hope it's easy.

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh.

MARTIN: That was "Smoosh", performing their song, "Darkshine." The video of their performance at the BPP studios is on our Web site npr.org/bryantpark.

MIKE PESCA, host:

Next up on the show, Daniel Holloway gives us a weekend movie preview. Tina Fey's "Baby Mama" is out, plus Harold and Kumar escape from Guantanamo. I have got my tickets. This is the Bryant Park Project from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

