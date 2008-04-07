© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Strategist Quits Clinton Post over Colombia Flap

By Renee Montagne,
Mara Liasson
Published April 7, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Mark Penn, chief strategist for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, stepped down Sunday. Penn quit the campaign after it was revealed that he met with a Colombian diplomat about passing a free trade deal that Sen. Clinton opposes.

NPR's Mara Liasson tells Renee Montagne that Penn, the chief executive of public relations giant Burson-Marsteller, has been "a walking, talking political conflict of interest" for some time.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.