Investigators and whistleblowers testified before a House committee Thursday that the Federal Avaiation Administration has gotten too cozy with the airlines and failed to exercise the oversight required by law.

FAA inspectors say they were pressured to gloss over problems at major airlines, including Northwest, United and Continental, as well as at Southwest, where safety lapses were found.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.