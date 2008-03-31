© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Blueprint for Regulating Financial Industry Unveiled

By Adam Davidson
Published March 31, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson issued a sweeping proposal to overhaul how U.S. financial companies are regulated. The proposal does not address the immediate crisis, but seeks to lessen the impact of crises in the future.

Note: Experts quoted in this piece on Treasury Secretary Paulson's proposal include: Hal Scott, professor of finance, Harvard University; Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics, New York University, and founder of Roubini Global Economic Monitor; Lou Crandall, chief economist, Wrightson ICAP; and Travis Plunkett, legislative director, Consumer Federation of America.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson is a contributor to Planet Money, a co-production of NPR and This American Life. He also writes the weekly "It's the Economy" column for the New York Times Magazine.