© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Pakistan's New Parliament Elects Prime Minister

By Renee Montagne,
Philip Reeves
Published March 24, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Pakistan has a new prime minister. The National Assembly in Islamabad elected Yousaf Raza Gilani to head the government Monday. Gilani was a cabinet minister under the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and he comes from the high command of Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party.

Gilani is now the official leader of the coalition government dominated by the two parties that swept last month's elections. That coalition is packed with outspoken opponents of President Pervez Musharraf.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.