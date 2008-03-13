How Dollar's Falling Value Hits U.S. Companies

To get a sense of how a declining dollar can impact a U.S. company, Melissa Block talks with Tom Groos, the chairman of Viking Group Inc., which makes fire suppression equipment such as sprinklers and fire extinguishers.

Groos says the dollar's falling value hasn't hurt his company, as it's helped made it easier to compete in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

However, he does admit that overseas business travel now comes with sticker shock.

