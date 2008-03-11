Race Distinguishes Gang Violence in Los Angeles

According to a 2007 report, more than 700 gangs are active in Los Angeles, with a combined population of more than 40,000.

As the numbers continue to grow, so does the violence. But the face of gang members taking over the streets in Los Angeles is diversifying. Latino gangs are growing and have created what some see as a rivalry with African-American gangs in the city.

Sam Quinones, who covers immigration and gangs for the Los Angeles Times, is joined by Connie Rice, co-director of Advancement Project Los Angeles and author of the study "A Call to Action: A Case for a Comprehensive Solution to L.A.'s Gang Violence Epidemic." The two talk about their work following gang life, and how the problem in Los Angeles might be solved.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.