Songs in the Key of Politics

There are campaign theme songs — Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" will forever be intertwined with Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign — and then there are songs written by voters who just want to let the people know why they love their candidates. Spend a couple of hours on the Internet and you're likely to find yourself a pretty good mix tape of fan songs.

Mike Huckabee has inspired a lot of young songwriters, thanks in part to his frequent public appearances slapping a bass in the band Capitol Offense. Mitt Romney's got his, and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have both found some big-name fans, in Merle Haggard and the indie band Extra Golden, respectively.

The only front runner without much music written in his name is John McCain. Perhaps his late-blooming comeback kid campaign just hasn't given his fans enough time to get the chords down.

