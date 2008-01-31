© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
New Border Rules Start Smoothly in San Diego

By Ted Robbins
Published January 31, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

People traveling by land into the U.S. have to show border guards their proof of citizenship starting Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security was prepared for confusion, and most likely issued warnings at the start. But U.S. customs officials said delays were minimal, and it was pretty much "business as usual" at the nation's entry points. One of the key tests was at the San Diego crossing into Mexico, the busiest U.S. point of entry on the southern border.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ted Robbins
