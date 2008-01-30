© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Republican Race Shifts Toward McCain

Published January 30, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

Sen. John McCain is officially the Republican presidential front-runner after a victory in Florida's primary on Tuesday. What does this mean for Super Tuesday and the rest of the presidential race? Republican political consultant Mike Murphy — who has run campaigns for both McCain and McCain's chief remaining rival, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney — talks with Renee Montagne about where the race may be headed.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News