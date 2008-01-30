Republican Race Shifts Toward McCain

Sen. John McCain is officially the Republican presidential front-runner after a victory in Florida's primary on Tuesday. What does this mean for Super Tuesday and the rest of the presidential race? Republican political consultant Mike Murphy — who has run campaigns for both McCain and McCain's chief remaining rival, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney — talks with Renee Montagne about where the race may be headed.

