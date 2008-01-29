Musical Messages in Campaign Soundtracks

At campaign events across the country, candidate playlists are pumping over PA systems. What songs have you heard? And what do you suggest?

Songwriter, guitarist and NPR music blogger Carrie Brownstein talks about the campaign music underscoring each of the presidential hopefuls.

Her favorite pick so far? Republican presidential hopeful John McCain has boldly chosen Abba's "Take A Chance On Me" as his campaign theme.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.