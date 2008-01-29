© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Musical Messages in Campaign Soundtracks

Published January 29, 2008 at 10:00 AM EST

At campaign events across the country, candidate playlists are pumping over PA systems. What songs have you heard? And what do you suggest?

Songwriter, guitarist and NPR music blogger Carrie Brownstein talks about the campaign music underscoring each of the presidential hopefuls.

Her favorite pick so far? Republican presidential hopeful John McCain has boldly chosen Abba's "Take A Chance On Me" as his campaign theme.

