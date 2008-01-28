Big Win for Obama in S.C., GOP Focuses on Florida

Democrats in South Carolina chose Sen. Barack Obama as their presidential nominee on Saturday with record voter turnout. Obama received overwhelming support from African-American voters in the state, and a significant number of white voters.

Gwen Ifill, host of PBS' "Washington Week" and Washington Post political reporter Shailagh Murray discuss Obama's win and the significance of the upcoming presidential primary in Florida for Republican candidates.

